Son testifies about finding his mom’s Jeep in Bigoms retrial

The re-trial of 60 year old Tony Bigoms is underway.

He was convicted in 2014 for murdering and dismembering Dana Wilkes.

- Advertisement -

Bigoms won a new trial after a judge ruled his 2014 jury wasn’t properly sequestered.

Wilkes’ body was found at South Chickamauga Creek in November of 2012, several weeks after she disappeared.

Part of the testimony from Wilkes’ son, Robert Boulware, was about him finding his mother’s Jeep.

“The light wasn’t working so I had to shine my phone on it and I looked over in the passenger side and there was on the glove box, the compartment thing on the dash, not the dash, but the glove box, on that, I saw the dried blood, that was, it was like it had been dripping and it just dried like that,” Boulware said.

Testimony continues Thursday.