SCOTUS rules Trump administration can enforce border asylum ban

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Trump administration to

The rule, a joint effort by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security, restricts access to the U.S. asylum system for non-Mexican migrants who traveled through Mexico and other countries to reach the southwestern border — but did not seek protection in those nations.

Although designed to stem the flow of Central American migrants journeying north, the regulation also would affect people from other parts of the world trying to reach the U.S. through Mexico, including Cubans, Venezuelans, Brazilians and central Africans, who have traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border in higher numbers this year.

Administration officials have maintained that the rule would help curb what they call “forum shopping” by migrants. They have repeatedly accused migrants of preferring to seek asylum in the U.S., rather than in the countries along their journey that might be able to offer them safe haven.

President Trump tweeted about the ruling, calling it a “BIG United States Supreme Court WIN for the Border on Asylum!”

This is a developing story and will be updated.