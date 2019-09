CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A service drop off for an RV this morning turned into a fire call.

The owner dropped it off earlier this morning at Northgate Parts on Boy Scout Road.

A little later, employees saw smoke coming from the RV in the parking lot.

Both flames and smoke were coming from the side when firefighters arrive.

They managed to contain the fire to the living area, but the rest of the RV suffered heat, smoke and water damage.

The cause is under investigation.