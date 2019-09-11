Motorcycle rider killed in Dalton crash this morning

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Police investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward of a deadly wreck this morning in Dalton.

It happened on Walnut Avenue and VD Parrott Parkway around 9:20 AM.

- Advertisement -

Their preliminary report shows that a pickup was turning left onto Walnut Avenue and collided with a car.

The impact pushed the car into a motorcycle travelling on Walnut Avenue.

The rider of the motorcycle was killed.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

If you saw what happened, please contact Officer David Saylors at 706-278-9085, extension 9124.