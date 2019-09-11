Mayor Coppinger again denies retirement rumors

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – County Mayor Jim Coppinger this morning again strongly denied any rumors of his retirement, as he re-states his intention to run again in 3 years.

Coppinger said he believes such rumors get started by a small group of people who are unhappy about a specific issue, or a political opponent who may want to run for his seat.

The Mayor did say that he prefers growth over tax increases, but that he firmly believes that the vast majority of Hamilton County residents would support a tax increase for education.

“I happen to believe in this county, people value education. And I happen to believe that the overwhelming majority, better than 90 percent will tell you, that they are not comfortable with what we’re doing, that we’re where we should be with our public education system. And so, I’ve always, from day one, been committed to trying to help public education be better.”

The mayor said he will always choose doing what he thinks is best for the future of Hamilton County over just trying to get re-elected.