Erlanger parts ways with it’s President & CEO

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The debate over Erlanger’s leadership came to an abrupt end on Wednesday.

The Board was scheduled to meet a second time on Wednesday evening to continue a discussion on the future of President and CEO Kevin M. Spiegel.

But the meeting was called off as the hospital announced that Spiegel has “separated from the organization.”

His departure is immediate.

Erlanger Health System Board Chairman Mike Griffin says “On behalf of the board, we wish Kevin, his wife Judy and family all the best as they begin a new chapter of their lives.”

The board will discuss his successor on September 26th.

Griffin promised Erlanger’s workforce will not be disrupted by the sudden change.

“There is no question Erlanger’s staff and physicians will continue to provide exceptional care to their patients and the many communities they serve.”

Several members of that staff came to Spiegel’s defense a specially called meeting two weeks ago to consider his future.

Board members did not take a vote on his continued tenure then, pushing it to tonight’s meeting.

Spiegel has run Erlanger for the last six years.