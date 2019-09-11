EMT had ‘heart of gold’

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Cedar Bluff, Alabama resident Chris Williams had been an EMT for several years, but for the last year and a half he worked for Puckett EMS in Chattanooga.

“Public safety is one big family and so, and when something happens to one person, it impacts everybody and Chris especially having worked in so many places over the years and people just know him, everybody just sort of feels that loss,” Puckett EMS Vice President of Operations William Pitt said.

Over the weekend, Williams and his daughter Adyson died in a vehicle accident in Chattooga County.

It’s a tragic loss of someone who Pitt said had a “big grin” and a “heart of gold.”

“Funny, huge Alabama fan. That is one key thing for Chris. One of the biggest Crimson Tide fans out there,” Pitt said.

He said through the years Williams had worked at various places in public safety, including Angel EMS in Catoosa County, and Lifeguard EMS.

Pitt said he was the kind of person who was always out to good.

“Somebody that would do whatever, whatever was needed to help somebody, whether that was a co-worker, whether that was a patient, whether that was somebody in the community. He would go out of his way to do whatever it took to help them to make their day bright. If it meant telling a joke. If it meant helping them with something work related, not work related,” Pitt said.

As the EMS community is coping with the loss of one of their own, Pitt said they’re carrying on the work they do in Williams’ honor.

It’s a way to show appreciation for the service he’s given over many years.

Funeral services are set for Saturday in Rome, Georgia.