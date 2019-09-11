Crews trying to extricate victims of serious Highway 58 wreck

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – First responders are on the scene of a serious crash on Highway 58 right now, that’s shut down part of the road.

It’s at the 92-hundred block of Highway 58 in the Snow Hill area.

The call came in shortly before 5:30 this evening.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office says a car hit a guardrail.

First responders had to cut a victim free from the wreckage.

The person inside that car is being airlifted to the hospital.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.