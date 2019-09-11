Crews trying to extricate victims of serious Highway 58 wreck

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – First responders are on the scene of a serious crash on Highway 58 right now, that’s shut down part of the road.
It’s at the 92-hundred block of Highway 58 in the Snow Hill area.
- Advertisement -
The call came in shortly before 5:30 this evening.
The Hamilton County sheriff’s office says a car hit a guardrail.
First responders had to cut a victim free from the wreckage.
The person inside that car is being airlifted to the hospital.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Crash shuts down portion of HWY. 58 near Mahan Gap Road @wdefnews12 pic.twitter.com/cEtfGLVSXt
— Dorothy Sherman (@DorothyHopeTV) September 11, 2019