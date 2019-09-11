9/11 Remembrance Walk at UTC

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – People participated in the Tennessee Remembrance Walk at UTC’s Chamberlain Field.

The observance features members of the community carrying the American flag continuously around the field to honor the lives lost during and following the September 11th attacks.

The event went on for 11 hours.

It honored the bravery of first responders on that day.

Participants carried the flag for one lap or as many laps as they wanted.

They could walk or run and do so individually or as a group.

Major Kevin Beavers of the UTC Department of Military Science says “It’s a chance to unite the campus and the community to come together to take a walk ..have reflections about..if you’re old enough ..where were you a when 9-11 happened..and what does the event mean to you in our nation’s history.”

The statewide observance was sponsored at UTC by the Department of Military Science.