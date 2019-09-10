Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – September 10th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Continued Very Hot For The Next Few Days!



Any spotty showers will diminish tonight. It will be fair, warm, and muggy overnight with lows near 70.

Lots of morning sunshine will return for your Wednesday. It will be very hot and humid again with highs in the mid 90’s and a heat index around 100. A few isolated PM showers and storms will cool some of us off. Becoming fair Wednesday night, warm and muggy again with lows around 70.

Lots of sunshine and very hot for Thursday and Friday with many areas back in the upper 90’s. We will be very close to record highs with a few spotty PM storms possible Friday.

A few more isolated late day storms may pop up for the upcoming weekend, but still hot with many of us still in the low 90’s through Sunday. Hopefully, it won’t be as hot for next week.

85 & 64 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

