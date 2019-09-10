Watch Little Wishes grant wishes for a young cancer victim

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national organization is brightening long stays at Erlanger Medical Center.

News 12’s Taylor Bishop tells us about the Little Wishes program.

“I really believe the Lord placed me here to be with these kids”

The hospital can be a scary place for children and their families, but a nonprofit organization called Little Wishes is easing their discomfort.

“Program like Little Wishes which allows us to bring a little sunshine when we are the ones who constantly have to make them take their medicine, make them sad, and try to make them happy, and make them better you know parents understand that but the kids don’t”

Vianne Hewitt has been getting treatment at Erlanger Children’s Hospital for the past eight months for pediatric bone cancer.

Today her little wish is being granted.

“Very excited because I’ve been waiting to get well a lot of these things. I’ve seen them in stores and stuff and I’m like I wanna order that for my wish”

You can seen the joy on Vianne’s face after opening up each gift

“The slime was definitely something that I will do”

What makes Little Wishes so unique is that a qualified child may give their request to a Child Life Specialists to make another wish 14 days after receiving a first wish and every 14 days thereafter!

“It’s indescribable you can’t even, it just brings tears to your eyes and your so excited and you could be having the worst day, and then the whole rest of your day is great cause you’re like aw did you see his face when he got that or did you see her face when we walked in with that. It really is indescribable”

“This year alone Erlanger Hospital and Little Wishes have granted over three hundred and forty wishes to children”

Little Wishes has granted over 13,000 wishes nationwide and counting!