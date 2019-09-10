Walker Sheriff charges suspect in Sunday Morning shooting

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has charged a teenager in a shooting in Lafayette.

It happened Sunday morning at a home at 201 Sequatchie Trail.

39 year old James Lee was shot in the leg.

Deputies determined that he was arguing with three other adults when the gun went off.

On Monday, they charged 19 year old Christopher Lee Smith with firing the gun.

Investigators say the argument was over money.

Smith faces an aggravated assault charge plus an unrelated misdemeanor probation violation.