RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – Two people were hurt this morning in Red Bank in a multi vehicle collision that included a Chattanooga fire truck.

Fire officials say the truck was parked at the intersection of Browntown Road and Dayton Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses say a car was driving erratically around 9:40 AM and clipped the parked truck.

Then it hit a Dodge Ram and a telephone pole.

Two people in the car were transported to the hospital.

No firefighters were injured.