Police investigate vandalism and burglary at Jasper church

JASPER, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Jasper Police Department is investigating vandalism and burglary at a church.

At New Beginnings Church in Jasper, part of the door is boarded up.

- Advertisement -

On Monday morning, pastors Jerry and Robin Gilliam discovered someone threw this rock through their glass door. Shattered glass was everywhere.

According to the church, their keyboard and drum set were stolen. They say the support from church members is overwhelming.

“We had a couple of men from our community come over and just literally clean up the whole area, cleaned up all of the glass. They went and purchased of their own monies, the boarding to board up the door until we get the glass replacement,” Pastor Jerry Gilliam said.

Related Article: Mailboxes vandalized in East Ridge neighborhood

The Jasper Police Department is investigating this case.

Over at the church, they say behavior like this has no boundaries.

“The morals that would cause someone to steal from a home or a store front or an office, really applies the same to a church because they are not thinking about stealing from a particular group of people. Their concentration is on just getting what they want,” Pastor Jerry Gilliam said.

Instead of being mad, the Gilliams are praying for the ones who vandalized the church.

“It is a story of restoration. It is a story of forgiveness and that is what our church is about and I think that is so important in the world we live in. So I know God’s got a plan and we are excited to see it unfold,” Pastor Robin Gilliam said.

“We just pray, whoever did it, they understand we are not a church of judgment, we are not people of judgment. We forgive you,” Pastor Jerry Gilliam said.

After this, they are thinking of investing in a security camera system.

If you have any information, contact the Jasper Police Department.