Michael Jordan donates $1 million to aid Bahamas

Former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan announced on Tuesday he will donate a whopping $1 million to relief efforts in the Bahamas.

“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently,” Jordan said in a statement, shared on Twitter by his spokeswoman and manager, Estee Portnoy. “My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and those who have lost loved ones.”

Jordan said he will continue to monitor the situation in the Bahamas and will choose non-profits where his funds will have the most impact.

This is not the first time Jordan has pitched in to help hurricane relief efforts. He gave even more money and time after Hurricane Florence hit his home state of North Carolina last year.

The NBA all-star surprised residents of his hometown, Wilmington, by handing out Thanksgiving food and shoes, CBS Chicago reported. As the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, he also got the team involved in filling relief boxes in Charlotte that were shipped to areas affected by the storms.

Jordan also donated a total of $2 million to the Red Cross and the Foundation for the Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund.