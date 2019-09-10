Chattanooga Lookouts Named Southern League Organization of the Year

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Yesterday, the Southern League announced that the Chattanooga Lookouts have been named the Don Mincher Southern League Organization of the Year. Chattanooga is now the league’s nomination for Minor League Baseball’s John H. Johnson President’s Award for organization of the year. The league also announced that Lookouts President Rich Mozingo has won the Jimmy Bragan Executive of the Year Award.

“This year was a monumental success and we could not have done it without our wonderful staff and the support of our fans and the Chattanooga community,” said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. “We are already planning for 2020 and cannot wait to build upon this outstanding season.”

In 65 games this year the Lookouts drew 228,662 fans, their highest total since 2014. Their average of 3,518 fans per game is their second highest average since 2005. Overall, Chattanooga had nine crowds of over 5,000 fans including a season-high 6,381 on July 4. Other highlights of the 2019 campaign included fan favorite promotions such as Superhero Night and Used Car Night. The Lookouts also became the first team in the Southern League to participate in Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversion program, transforming into Las Montañas de Chattanooga for three games while partnering with local non-profit La Paz. They continued to reach historic milestones when on August 23 they became the first minor league baseball team to play a game that was 100 percent carbon neutral.

Along with being named the organization of the year, Lookouts President Rich Mozingo was named the league’s top executive for the first time in his 27-year minor league baseball career.

“Rich has done a phenomenal job building the Lookouts brand and being an ambassador to the Chattanooga community,” said Lookouts Owner Jason Freier. “We are grateful for Rich overcoming the significant adversity he faced during the off-season and leading the Lookouts to such an amazing year.”

The league also announced that Lookouts Trainer Tyler Moos has been named the Trainer of the Year and bat boy Michael Hawkins has been named the Bat Boy of the Year.