Authorities looking for teen girl missing for 9 days

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.

14 year old Jasmine Harris has been missing for nine days.

She was last seen in East Ridge near John Ross Road and South Seminole on September 3rd.

Her mother tells authorities that she has a history of running away from home, but has always maintained contact with her mother. This time, the mother has heard nothing from her.

Jasmine is 5’6″ tall with brown eyes and hair.

If you have any information on where she might be, please call the HCSO Non-Emergency number 423-622-0022 or 911.