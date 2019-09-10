Apple to reveal updated iPhones, watches and Apple TV

Apple on Tuesday holds its annual product reveal event, where it’s expected to unveil a next-generation iPhone, a new watch and a look at its hotly anticipated video-streaming device, Apple TV. As per usual, the Apple store is down before and during the event and Twitter is already abuzz with expectation. The company’s newest iPhone models are expected to be similar to the current slate, according to media reports and analysts who cover the company. Reports CNET: “The iPhone 2019 will probably be a whole lot like the 2018 iPhone. Not exactly the same. But pretty similar.” Rumored features include more advanced cameras, faster processors, a new iOS operating system and possibly new colors. Apple is also getting ready to roll out a Netflix-like streaming video service that promises a slate of original programs with stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Jason Momoa. Apple provided a peek at the service in March, but hasn’t specified when it will debut this fall or how much it will cost. Trending News - Advertisement - Those details are expected to be revealed Tuesday, along with more information about a video gaming service called Arcade. CBS News is covering the event from New York, and CNET has reporters on site in Cupertino, California, home of Apple’s HQ. CNET’s Roger Cheng joined CBSN this morning to outline his expectations for the big day. Dozens of states investigating if Google violated antitrust regulations

Fewer phones, more services Apple has seen a slowdown in iPhone sales over the past year, with three straight quarters of declines. It shipped 36 million iPhones in the most recent quarter–a 13% fall from the year-before period. Just over one-third of iPhones are sold in the U.S., followed by China (16%), Japan (10%) and the U.K. (5%), according to Canalys, an independent analyst firm. While the iPhone is still Apple’s biggest revenue source, its falling sales are putting pressure on Apple to expand its services, including Apple Music, iCloud and Apple TV. “Apple needs a large installed base of device users to grow these businesses, which makes older-generation iPhones, as well as refurbished and second-hand devices, critical. But this also presents a challenge to Apple, as older devices provide an increasingly compelling alternative to its latest expensive flagships,” Canalys Senior Analyst Ben Stanton said in a note, referring to widely publicized price estimates of $1,000 and more. Given that this year’s changes are likely to be incremental, many customers who bought models in the past two years may hold off upgrading this year, analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights told the Associated Press.