Weather Update: Monday’s Afternoon’s Forecast – September 9th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Hot And Dry Weather Continues Into Much Of This Week.



For the afternoon: More sunshine and very hot for both Monday and Tuesday with highs in many areas back in the upper 90’s.

- Advertisement -

We will come close to a couple of records!

A few isolated late day storms may pop up for the middle of the week, but continued hot through Friday.

86 & 66 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.