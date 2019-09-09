State stops admissions at The Terrace at Mountain Creek

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – State regulators have suspended new admissions to an assisted care living facility at the foot of Signal Mountain.

The finding is against The Terrace at Mountain Creek.

Regulators inspected the facility last week.

They found problems with regulatory standards; resident medication; personal services; admissions, discharges and transfers; medical records and plans of care.

New admissions have been stopped at The Terrace until they fix the problems.

In addition, the facility faces a $26,000 fine and the Health Commissioner has appointed a special monitor to review operations.

In a release, officials say “The Commissioner of Health may suspend admissions to an assisted care living facility when conditions are determined to be, or are likely to be, detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents.”