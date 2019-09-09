Skyuka Hall T.S.S.A.A. announcement

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Students at Skyuka Hall will soon be able to compete with other high schools in the area.

The T.S.S.A.A. has approved the school’s athletic plan, and that includes a bowling, and a golf team.

The school also plans to expand, and have a baseball team as well.

Skyuka President Josh Yother says the campus is celebrating its fifth year, with 110 students.

“To be able to offer the programming that we now can and athletics. And we didn’t get here alone. We got here with a community; a loving community, a support of a community who recognizes the need that all students learn differently and that alternative education in non-traditional environments is not only needed, but it’s expected. And we are so thankful to everyone who has played a part and a role into bringing us to this place.”

The school plans to work with Middle Valley Youth Association for tennis, flag football and soccer.

The kids will be working with Valleybrook Golf Course to help with their golf program.

President Yother says the students are very excited about the new opportunities at the school.