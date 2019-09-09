Randy Boyd comes to Collegedale to award Dog park grant

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegedale Dog Park is getting some major new upgrades coming soon.

The Dog Park received a 25 thousand dollar grant from the Boyd Foundation.

The grant comes from winning the dog park dash competition.

Collegedale competed against 60 cities across the state to win the grant.

One of the goals of the competition is to help make Tennessee the most pet friendly state in the U.S.

They plan to give out a total of 100 dog parks in a span of 3 years.

The Owner of the Boyd Foundation says this is something that means a lot to him, Randy Boyd.

“Dog parks itself just bring people together, its not only good for pets but its good for people. There’re so many things that tear apart the world today, dog parks are one of those things that bring us together.”

Some of the improvements will include a water fountain for both people and dogs and more agility obstacles for your furry friends.