McCallie Earns Number One Ranking in Latest Prep Poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oakland (14) 3-0 174 1

2. Maryville 3-0 154 2

3. Ravenwood (2) 3-0 137 4

4. Whitehaven (2) 3-0 134 3

5. Brentwood 3-0 109 5

6. Riverdale 3-0 76 6

7. Bradley Central 2-1 51 8

8. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 44 T9

9. Germantown 1-2 22 7

10. Cordova 2-1 20 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Houston 16. Blackman 13. Stewarts Creek 13.

- Advertisement -

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Central (15) 3-0 162 1

2. Beech (1) 3-0 149 2

3. Powell 3-0 104 5

4. Page 3-0 103 T3

5. David Crockett 2-0 102 T3

6. Kirby 3-0 88 6

7. South Doyle (1) 3-0 85 7

8. Summit 3-0 46 9

9. Henry County 1-2 28 8

10. Knoxville West 3-0 26 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 25.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Greeneville (7) 2-1 148 2

2. Dyersburg (7) 3-0 144 3

3. Haywood County (4) 2-1 130 1

4. Elizabethton 2-0 112 4

5. Anderson County 2-1 93 5

6. Nolensville 3-0 86 8

7. Marshall County 3-0 65 9

8. Springfield 2-1 63 6

9. Hardin County 2-1 48 7

10. East Hamilton 2-1 25 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Livingston Academy 18.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Alcoa (18) 3-0 180 1

2. Covington 3-0 147 2

3. Red Bank 3-0 122 3

4. Pearl-Cohn 3-0 111 5

5. Upperman 3-0 110 4

6. East Nashville 3-0 93 6

7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-0 64 7

8. Loudon 3-0 55 8

9. Westview 3-0 18 NR

10. South Gibson 3-0 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Peabody (16) 3-0 177 1

2. Meigs County (2) 3-0 155 T2

3. Tyner Academy 2-0 132 4

4. Lewis County 2-0 112 5

5. Fairley 3-0 95 6

6. Watertown 2-1 78 7

7. Trousdale County 1-1 58 T2

8. Oneida 3-0 47 10

9. Forrest 3-0 33 NR

10. Union City 2-1 23 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Pittsburg (13) 3-0 166 1

2. Huntingdon (3) 3-0 158 2

3. Lake County (2) 3-0 141 3

4. Freedom Prep 3-0 114 4

5. Mt. Pleasant 2-0 96 5

6. Greenback 3-0 68 T6

7. Greenfield 3-0 59 9

8. Moore County 2-1 34 T6

9. Cornersville 1-2 33 8

(tie) Coalfield 2-1 33 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayetteville 16. Clay County 14. Monterey 11.

Division II – Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. University-Jackson (14) 2-0 172 1

2. Friendship Christian (3) 2-1 149 2

3. Fayette Academy (1) 2-1 135 3

4. Nashville Christian School 2-0 127 5

5. Rosemark Academy 3-0 59 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 30. DCA 12.

Division II – Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. BGA (14) 3-0 176 1

2. ECS (4) 3-0 154 2

3. Notre Dame 2-1 130 4

4. Lausanne Collegiate 1-1 84 5

5. Boyd Buchanan 3-0 41 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 39. Lipscomb Academy 34. Franklin Road Academy 32.

Division II – Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. McCallie (16) 3-0 178 2

2. MUS (2) 3-0 145 3

3. Brentwood Academy 2-1 135 1

4. Ensworth 3-0 125 5

5. Knoxville Catholic 2-1 54 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 25. Baylor 22.

—

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)