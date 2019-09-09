McCallie Earns Number One Ranking in Latest Prep Poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (14) 3-0 174 1
2. Maryville 3-0 154 2
3. Ravenwood (2) 3-0 137 4
4. Whitehaven (2) 3-0 134 3
5. Brentwood 3-0 109 5
6. Riverdale 3-0 76 6
7. Bradley Central 2-1 51 8
8. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 44 T9
9. Germantown 1-2 22 7
10. Cordova 2-1 20 T9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Houston 16. Blackman 13. Stewarts Creek 13.
Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Central (15) 3-0 162 1
2. Beech (1) 3-0 149 2
3. Powell 3-0 104 5
4. Page 3-0 103 T3
5. David Crockett 2-0 102 T3
6. Kirby 3-0 88 6
7. South Doyle (1) 3-0 85 7
8. Summit 3-0 46 9
9. Henry County 1-2 28 8
10. Knoxville West 3-0 26 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 25.
Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greeneville (7) 2-1 148 2
2. Dyersburg (7) 3-0 144 3
3. Haywood County (4) 2-1 130 1
4. Elizabethton 2-0 112 4
5. Anderson County 2-1 93 5
6. Nolensville 3-0 86 8
7. Marshall County 3-0 65 9
8. Springfield 2-1 63 6
9. Hardin County 2-1 48 7
10. East Hamilton 2-1 25 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Livingston Academy 18.
Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (18) 3-0 180 1
2. Covington 3-0 147 2
3. Red Bank 3-0 122 3
4. Pearl-Cohn 3-0 111 5
5. Upperman 3-0 110 4
6. East Nashville 3-0 93 6
7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-0 64 7
8. Loudon 3-0 55 8
9. Westview 3-0 18 NR
10. South Gibson 3-0 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (16) 3-0 177 1
2. Meigs County (2) 3-0 155 T2
3. Tyner Academy 2-0 132 4
4. Lewis County 2-0 112 5
5. Fairley 3-0 95 6
6. Watertown 2-1 78 7
7. Trousdale County 1-1 58 T2
8. Oneida 3-0 47 10
9. Forrest 3-0 33 NR
10. Union City 2-1 23 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17.
Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (13) 3-0 166 1
2. Huntingdon (3) 3-0 158 2
3. Lake County (2) 3-0 141 3
4. Freedom Prep 3-0 114 4
5. Mt. Pleasant 2-0 96 5
6. Greenback 3-0 68 T6
7. Greenfield 3-0 59 9
8. Moore County 2-1 34 T6
9. Cornersville 1-2 33 8
(tie) Coalfield 2-1 33 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayetteville 16. Clay County 14. Monterey 11.
Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. University-Jackson (14) 2-0 172 1
2. Friendship Christian (3) 2-1 149 2
3. Fayette Academy (1) 2-1 135 3
4. Nashville Christian School 2-0 127 5
5. Rosemark Academy 3-0 59 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 30. DCA 12.
Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. BGA (14) 3-0 176 1
2. ECS (4) 3-0 154 2
3. Notre Dame 2-1 130 4
4. Lausanne Collegiate 1-1 84 5
5. Boyd Buchanan 3-0 41 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 39. Lipscomb Academy 34. Franklin Road Academy 32.
Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. McCallie (16) 3-0 178 2
2. MUS (2) 3-0 145 3
3. Brentwood Academy 2-1 135 1
4. Ensworth 3-0 125 5
5. Knoxville Catholic 2-1 54 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 25. Baylor 22.
—
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)