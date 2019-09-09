Lafayette area mourning Karissa Tatum who died in a crash evacuating from hurricane

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Walker County community is honoring a woman who was killed in a car crash while evacuating from Hurricane Dorian

Karissa Tatum was a volleyball player at Savannah State University.

.

She was a 2017 graduate of LaFayette High School, where she also played volleyball.

In honor of her, the Lady Ramblers recently played with K-G number five marked on their legs and Orange and Blue bands on their shoes.

Tatum was also the granddaughter of Walker County Tax Commissioner Carolyn Walker.

Visitation will be tomorrow at the Heritage Funeral Home on Battlefield Parkway.

Tatum’s funeral will be on Wednesday.