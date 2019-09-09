Father and daughter killed in Sunday evening crash in northwest Georgia

LYERLY, Georgia (WDEF) – A 13 year old girl and her father were killed in a crash Sunday evening south of Lyerly, Georgia near the Alabama line.

They were headed south on Highway 114 around 5:25 PM, when Christopher Williams lost control and hit both a tree and fence on the side of the road.

13 year old Adyson Williams was in the front passenger seat.

Her brother, 10 year old Aiden Williams, was in the back seat.

He was airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital.

The family lived in the Armuchee area.

Christopher Williams worked for Puckett EMS and Adyson was an 8th grader at Armuchee Middle School.