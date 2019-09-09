EPA Administrator visits Southside to talke SuperFund

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s been a little over a year since the Environmental Protection Agency put Southside Chattanooga lead site on the Superfund National Priorities List.

Today we are learning how much progress has been made.

“We believe that a site on the National Priorities list so be just that, a National priority.”

This afternoon EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler along with other colleagues discussed the final report made in the Superfund Task Force effecting parts of Southside Chattanooga.

“The entire Superfund Task Force process from start to finish can take a long time, but were not gonna let that process prevent us from addressing harmful contamination where we find it.”

Around this time last year The EPA put the Southside on the Superfund National Priorities list due to lead-bearing foundry materials found in some residential areas, parks, schools, and playgrounds.

“To see real neighbors, my neighbors down the street the Locksons who have children who had high lead levels to see their property get addressed and to see the looks on their faces of calm; that they don’t have to worry about this anymore is really impressive”

EPA members say they are happy with the progress made and are looking forward to the continuing to see changes in the future.

“The whole concept of early action, redevelopment, putting properties back into reuse and reinvigorating communities is our primary objective.”