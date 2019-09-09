Commissioners will meet over recent rash of police firings and resignation

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The City of Collegedale will tackle problems in the police department at their next meeting.

It has been a tough summer for the department.

In July, a former officer filed suit against the city, saying he was fired for questioning the legality of a ticket writing quota.

After concerns arose at the Commissioner meeting, the TBI was brought in to investigate if there was any illegal conduct.

Then last Friday, three more officers were fired, and assistant police chief James Hardeman resigned.

An attorney representing two of them also links the firings to the ticket quota controversy.

As a result, City Commissioner Ethan White asked for an emergency council meeting to discuss what happened.

But Mayor Lamb says they need to give the public notice before meeting.

So she will hold the discussion until their regularly scheduled meeting on September 16th.