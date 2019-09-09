Chattanooga man wants something done about dangerous road

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn) – Gil Cartwright lives at the intersection of Oaks and Glenwood Drive.

He has lived there for 30 years and has seen his fair share of wrecks.

According to Chattanooga Police Records, there have been 14 wrecks at or near his home in this year alone.

Cars at this location have gone over the low guardrail and into his home multiple times.

Cartwright explains these wrecks have changed the way he and his wife live at home.

He wants government officials to do something about it.

“You never know, you hear tires squalling and brakes locking up and bam, you don’t know which direction to run. Our front yard is full of plastic and glass, I mean at dusk it looks like glitter. I want a guardrail that’s high enough to keep people out of my front yard and my house,” says homeowner, Gil Cartwright.

The City tells us they are aware of the issue and are working to find a solution.We will keep you updated on this story.