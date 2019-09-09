Alex Trebek starts new “Jeopardy!” season

It’s a new season for America’s favorite quiz show and its legendary host. “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek began season 36 on Monday night after facing uncertainty in March when he announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Over the summer, Trebek celebrated his 79th birthday and announced he completed chemotherapy.

“I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now,” he said.

He told “CBS Sunday Morning’s” Jane Pauley what his post-chemotherapy project would be.

“We have the summer months off. So hopefully, my own hair will grow back,” he said.

We wish him a full recovery.

