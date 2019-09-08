LaFayette man shot in leg

LAFAYETTE, Ga. (WDEF) – Walker County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 201 Sequatchie Trail in Lafayette, Georgia Sunday morning at 1:30 where a man was reported to have been shot in the leg.

Upon arrival, deputies found James Lee, age 39 of the residence had been shot in the leg with a small caliber handgun

Reportedly, Lee and three other adults had been in an argument when the handgun discharged and a single round struck him in the leg.

Lee was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for the wound.

The shooting investigation is active and ongoing. No one has been charged at this time.