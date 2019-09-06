Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – September 6th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Hot And Dry Weather Continues Into Early Next Week.



Expect clear skies to continue through the morning. It will be pleasant and less humid with lows in the mid 60’s.

Lots of sunshine returns for Friday. It will be hot but not humid with highs around 90. Fair skies Friday night with some late clouds and lows in the upper 60’s to around 70.

Mostly sunny, hot, and continued dry for the upcoming weekend. It will be hot with highs 91-93 and lows in the 60’s. Very hot and dry for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 90’s as a few late-day storms will be possible for the middle of next week.

87 & 66 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

