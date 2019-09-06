Tractor Trailer rollover poses environmental hazard on North Shore

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An 18 wheeler flipped this morning in the industrial area near the Olgiati Bridge on the North Shore.

It happened at the intersection of Compress Street and Riverside Avenue around 10:20 AM.

The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

But firefighters are concerned about “environmentally sensitive products” on the truck leaking out.

They say crews have dug a trench around the wreck to contain the material.

Fire officials say they’ve seen several rollovers like this one at this location over the last year.