Third death and at least 450 illnesses linked to vaping

Indiana health officials said they’ve confirmed that a resident died from severe lung injury linked to vaping. The death, announced Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health, is the state’s first and the country’s third tied to the use of electronic cigarettes. Previous deaths have been reported in

Officials said the death involved a person older than 18, but that no additional information about the patient will be released. The Indiana health department said it has confirmed eight cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping and is investigating more than 20 other suspected cases.

- Advertisement -

Nationwide, U.S. health officials said Friday that they’re now investigating more than 450 cases of possible vaping-related illnesses in 33 states.

Trending News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said some type of chemical exposure is likely associated with the illnesses, but more information is needed to determine the exact cause. Many of those hospitalized reported recently vaping a THC product, with chemicals from marijuana, while a smaller group reported using regular e-cigarettes.

Government health investigators are looking into whether an oil derived from Vitamin E — found in samples of marijuana vaping products from patients all over the country who got sick — may be responsible for at least some of the cases.

One Illinois teenager, who has been hospitalized since last week, told CBS News correspondent Dean Reynolds that his lungs “are like a 70-year-old’s” after vaping with THC.

“My lungs will never be the same,” said Adam Hergenreder, 18.

Earlier this week, the governor of Michigan announced it will become the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes.