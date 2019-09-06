TDOT plans to hold public meetings about I-24/I-75 interchange project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Before heavy construction begins in the fall for the I-24/I-75 interchange, TDOT will hold a series of public meetings.

With orange cones and mounds of dirt, drivers going through the I-75/I-24 interchange can see work on the modification project has started.

- Advertisement -

Heavy construction will begin in the fall. Joe Deering, the regional director with TDOT, says most of the work will be completed outside the lanes of travel.

“We ask the motorists to stay alert. To watch out for construction equipment and as you see many of our signs, work with us throughout this and make sure you are traveling the posted speed out there,” Deering said.

There will be some closures and delays.

Related Article: TDOT battling sinkhole on Highway 111

Interstate to interstate ramps will be shut down one at a time for up to 4 weekends.

“There is going to be some pain for the weekends and I think the motorists will need to get ready for that,” Deering said.

TDOT will hold a series of meetings to let people know what to expect as the project progresses.

The meetings will be during the last full week in September and will take place in East Brainerd, East Ridge and Brainerd.

Deering says this work was much needed and it will really make a difference.

“Right now the interstate 75 goes over 24, that will be flipped. 24 will go over 75,at the end additional ramps at the rest area and Ringgold Road, we’ll add additional capacity to get up that way. So it will make a very large change to the operational efficiency of the interchange,” Dearing said.

The project is expected to be done by June of 2021.

Each of the meetings will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EDT with a presentation given at approximately 6:00 p.m. The dates and locations are as follows:

East Brainerd meeting – Monday, September 23, 2019

Concord Baptist Church

7025 East Brainerd Road

Chattanooga, TN 37421

East Ridge meeting – Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Camp Jordan Arena

323 Camp Jordan Parkway

East Ridge, TN 37412

Brainerd meeting – Thursday, September 26, 2019

Brainerd Crossroads (the BX)

4011 Austin Street

Chattanooga, TN 37411