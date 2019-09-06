TDFN Scoreboard: September 6th, 2019

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights! Don’t forget to catch a recap of the action Saturday morning at noon on our Overtime show!
TENNESSEE:
Baylor @ Father Ryan
Bledsoe County @ Tyner
Brainerd @Loudon
Central @ Sequoyah
Cumberland Gap @ Meigs County
East Ridge @ East Hamilton
Grace Academy @ Webb School
Hixson @ Anderson County
Howard @ Middle Tennessee Christian
Knox Webb @ Boyd Buchanan
Lookout Valley @ South Pittsburg
Maryville @ Cleveland
Maryville Heritage @ Bradley Central
McCallie @ Brentwood Academy
Notre Dame @ Silverdale Baptist
Ooltewah @ William Blount
Polk County @ Marion County
Rhea County @ Walker Valley
Sale Creek @ Copper Basin
Sequatchie County @ Cannon County
Signal Mountain @ Red Bank
Soddy-Daisy @ Lenoir City
Sweetwater @ McMinn Central
Whitwell @ Chattanooga Christian
York Institute @ Grundy County
GEORGIA:
Chattooga @ Heritage
Gilmer @ Gordon Central
Gordon Lee @ LaFayette
Model @ north Murray
Southeast Whitfield @ Coahulla Creek
Therrell @ Calhoun
Trion @ Dade County