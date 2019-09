CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A passerby may have saved a church on Rossville Boulevard and East 37th Street this afternoon.

The person saw heavy, black smoke coming out of a window of the Iglesia Pentecostes Del Principe De Paz after 1pm.

Police officers were the first to arrive and forced open a door to a classroom where the fire was burning.

Firefighters quickly put it out.

No one was in the church at the time.

The cause is under investigation.