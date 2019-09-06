One killed, two injured in Graysville wreck

GRAYSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Authorities have identified the woman who was killed in a three vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4:50 PM on Dayton Pike near the Rhea and Hamilton County line.

Hamilton County investigators say a vehicle crossed the line and hit another head on.

They then hit a third vehicle.

33 year old Amber Neal in the vehicle that was hit head on, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.