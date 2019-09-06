Marion County woman says AT&T problems are a matter of life and death

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – People all over rural Tennessee are having problems with their AT&T landlines and cell reception.

News 12’s Danielle Moss talked to a Marion County woman who is concerned for her safety.

74 year old Diana Foster has lived in the same home with the same phone number for 47 years.

In the past, she would have trouble with her cell phone reception and her landline service but she says that it has gotten worse over the years.

“We are in a rural area. I mean my closet neighbor is probably a quarter of a mile except for my sister who lives in the same field as I do.”

When Diana’s sister had a medical emergency and could not dial 9-1-1 because there was no cell service and her life alert was connected to the landline that had no reception, that was the last straw.

Diana and her sister has reached out to AT&T multiple times and the problem still has not been fixed.

The next step they took was calling Mayor Jackson who has been reaching out to other politicians to help the Foster’s.

“We reached out to the states utility commission and the state has told me that they can’t really help us.We contacted the FCC because it is market regulated. So if you’re not happy with the service that you are provided, you can go to somebody else. But out in this area, AT&T is the only provider. So what we’ve done, we’ve reached out to US Congressman Scott DesJarlais office and also to US Senator Marsha Blackburn’s office.”

With AT&T being the only service provider in the area, Diana feels frustrated.

“It is frustrating when you are alone and have no one but each other to rely on to not be able to use a telephone. We have no other choice but to use AT&T. And I don’t believe that AT&T cares about landlines anymore.”

We reached out to AT&T and they sent this statement “We have contacted the customer, addressed her concerns and will be following up with her regarding her bill.”

In Marion County, Danielle Moss News 12 Now.