Georgia meth ring suspect caught after chase in east Tennessee

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – A man wanted by the FBI in Georgia popped up on Friday in Bledsoe County, Tennessee.

Tim Barnes of Jasper, Georgia was one of eight suspects wanted for running a meth distribution network.

Six of the suspects were rounded up back in May, but Barnes has been on the run since then.

Barnes was spotted in Bledsoe County in June and say he hit a deputy’s car in a chase before getting away.

On Friday morning, he was spotted again by federal agents at a convenience store on the plateau.

That started a chase the led authorities through parts of Bledsoe, Cumberland and Rhea Counties.

A Rhea County deputy finally caught him hours later.

The FBI says the meth ring that Barnes was a part of trafficked the drug in Atlanta, the North Georgia mountains, North Carolina and Florida.