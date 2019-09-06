Braves Recall Outfielder Austin Riley

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves have recalled Austin Riley from an injury-rehab assignment to start Friday night’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Riley has been out since Aug. 5 after spraining his right knee during a routine workout. He was rehabbing at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he batted .263 (10 of 38) with one homer and four RBIs while playing in seven regular-season games and the first two games of an International League playoff series.

After being called up to Atlanta early in the season, Riley got off to a brilliant start – he homered in his second at-bat – but slumped significantly before his injury. He was hitting .242 with 17 homers and 45 RBIs.

Riley was set to play right field and bat seventh against the Nationals.

