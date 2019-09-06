16 year old charged as an adult in meth case

MENTONE, Alabama (WDEF) – DeKalb County narcotics officers are charging a 16 year old as an adult in a meth case.

On Wednesday, officers tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 117 near Mentone for several traffic violations, but it ran.

The chase lasted about five minutes.

Officers, including the Narcotics and Interdiction Unit, say they found a large amount of methamphetamine that was thrown from the vehicle.

They say they also found a 9mm handgun and meth pipe on the passenger.

The driver was 18 year old Megan Palmer of Summerville.

She has been charged with Attempting to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Reckless Endangerment.

The passenger was 16 year old Lanson Smith from Cloudland, Georgia.

He has been charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm without a Permit, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was charged as an adult because he faces a Class A Felony.

Sheriff Nick Welden commented “Our Narcotics and Criminal Interdiction Unit did a great job in apprehending these criminals. Quick thinking on their part and on the part of the Mentone Police Department helped resolve this situation before any innocent people were hurt.”

“It’s unfortunate that young lives have to be wasted due to dangerous drugs, but trafficking in this poison will not be tolerated, no matter what the age of the offender. If you want to commit adult crimes, we will be glad to treat you like an adult,” said the Sheriff.

“I’d like to give thanks to the Mentone Police Department for closely working with our guys to apprehend the suspects,” he said.