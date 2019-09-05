Woman arrested in Dade County on charges of Animal Cruelty after leaving the horses for 3 months

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — The Dade County Sheriff’s Office says three horses are being removed from a residence Thursday afternoon, opening an animal cruelty investigation.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one horse deceased and three others in bad shape.

Authorities say the home owner has not been at the residence in 3 months.

An investigation was launched after an anonymous tip came in and an officer went to the scene.

Sheriff Ray Cross, says the 21 year old, Emily Brown is now in custody and being booked.

Cross says he is “disgusted by this.”

She faces felony charges of animal cruelty and 2 misdemeanor charges.

It happened at 102 Roberta Lane off of Highway 301.