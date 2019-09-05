Weather Update: Thursday’s Forecast – September 5th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Not As Hot Today, Plus Lower Humidity … But Not For Long!



Thursday Afternoon: Lots of sunshine, temperatures not as hot, plus lower humidity. This afternoon, expects highs right at 90.

Thursday Night: Overnight lows will be more comfortable, with lows in the city around 65, and mountain areas could drop into the upper 50’s. Friday, it will quickly heat up again for the weekend, with highs well into the mid & upper 90’s.

Expect more dry weather for the next seven days.

87 & 66 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

