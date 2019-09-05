Volunteer coach charged with child molestation in Whitfield County

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A longtime volunteer coach of recreation sports in Whitfield County has been arrested on child molestation charges filed by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.

73 year old William Clarence Keith, of Dalton has been charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of possession of child pornography.

Sheriff’s Capt. Paul Woods says Keith has been a longtime volunteer coach with the recreation department.

Although all Coaches with the recreation department must pass a background check, Woods says there was nothing in Keith’s past to keep him from being a coach.

The charges stem from two separate incident reports involving three juveniles. Keith is being held in the Whitfield County jail without bond.