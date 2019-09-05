Titans Relish Facing Baker Mayfield in Season Opener

The Titans open their season Sunday against Cleveland and one of the young guns in the NFL. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Kid has got some swagger, and plenty of game. In his rookie season last year, Mayfield threw for over 3,700 yards. He also had 14 interceptions. Something the Titans defensive backfield is likely aware of.

Said safety Kevin Byard:””He’s a gunslinger. You know what I’m sayin’. Somebody that’s not afraid of his arm. Not afraid to throw the ball in tight spots. As a safety me personally, we’re excited about that.”

Said safety Kenny Vaccaro:”I respect that about him. Some guys are “Checkdown Charlie”. They see color. They’re not going to throw it. He’ll throw it, and I’m excited for the opportunity.”