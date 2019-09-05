Moon River Festival preparations underway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Moon River Festival preparations are underway in Coolidge Park.

The two-day music festival is sold out.

- Advertisement -

It has been so popular that 12,000 tickets sold out right after they went on sell earlier this year.

In addition to the line-up of performers, the Moon River experience is bringing in several vendors.

NoBaked Cookie Dough is one of those vendors.

They’ll be selling their chocolate chip, confetti sugar, and brownie batter egg-free cookie dough.

Owner Stephanie Mihoci said they want to be able to provide a unique snack for folks.

She said she went to the festival last year as an attendee and really enjoyed it.

“Bringing in tourists and people who maybe have never been to Chattanooga. So it gives good exposure to the city in general and also provides locals with something new and fun and exciting to do,” Mihoci said.

Mihoci said NoBaked in North Shore will still be open and will have tables and chairs on the back patio for people who are not attending the festival.

River Street and Tremont Street will be closed from 8 Saturday morning until midnight on Monday.