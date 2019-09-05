Man charged with stealing air conditioning units from a preschool

HENEGAR, Alabama (WDEF) – “It’s a shame they would choose to leave small children without air conditioning on these hot days,” says Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.

His officers have charged Charles Ray Ledon Wilbanks of Fort Payne with stealing air conditioning units from a preschool in Henegar, Alabama.

It happened around 3 AM a couple of weeks ago at the Busy Bee Preschool on Highway 75 on Sand Mountain.

But they think he may also be connected with another theft at Desoto State Park.

Witnesses gave investigators a description of a suspect and vehicle in the area of both thefts.

Wilbanks matched the description.

And investigators learned he had been selling air conditioning parts at several scrap yards around Rome, Georgia.

They picked him up the next time he showed up with air conditioning parts.