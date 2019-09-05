Jury reaches verdict in “Ghost Ship” fire that left 36 dead

Thirty-six people died in a fast-moving fire that destroyed the Oakland, California, warehouse in December 2016. After three months in court and more than a week of deliberations, a jury has reached a verdict Thursday in the “Ghost Ship” trial.

Derek Almena, 49, and Max Harris, 29, ran the Ghost Ship, an old warehouse converted into a space for artists to live and to work — and to hold parties. They were both charged 36 counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

- Advertisement -

It was during a large party December 3, 2016, that flames trapped dozens on a upper floor of the largely wooden building. Prosecutors alleged that the two created a dangerous fire trap, ignoring the safety of those who used the building.

Trending News

Defense attorneys argued that the fire spread so quickly because it was started by arsonists and that city officials had inspected the building and never identified safety code violations.

Jurors began deliberating July 31, but on August 19 — which was their 10th day of deliberations — Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson dismissed three jurors for alleged misconduct, CBS San Francisco reported. They were replaced with three alternates and ordered the panel to start deliberating from scratch.

CBS San Francisco A crane is used to lift wreckage as part of search efforts in a fire-ravaged warehouse on December 5, 2016, in Oakland. Getty

John Blackstone contributed to this report.