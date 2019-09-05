Garth Brooks Returning to Neyland Stadium

(garthbrooks.com) – The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Knoxville, TN. The concert will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 7:00 PM in Neyland Stadium. It’s the first concert at Neyland Stadium in 16 years.

Brooks is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with over 148 million records sold and is a 12 Time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year!

It will be in-the-round staging. Tickets will be on sale Friday, September 13, at 10:00 AM EDT / 9:00 AM CDT. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase. There are only 3 ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks; on the Garth Brooks phone line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784); or through the Ticketmaster app on your phone. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on September 13.

Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.