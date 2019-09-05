Charlottesville victim’s mom moves to ensure killer can’t profit from story

Charlottesville, Virginia — The mother of a woman killed when a man rammed his car through a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is suing the convicted murderer for wrongful death. Susan Bro filed a $12 million lawsuit August 30 against 22-year-old

The Daily Progress reported Thursday that Bro said she doesn’t want Fields’ “blood money.” She just wants to make sure he can’t profit from selling the rights to his story or publishing a memoir.

Fields is an avowed white supremacist who killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens more when he plowed his car through a throng of people protesting the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017.

Last month, Bro told CBS News she has received an outpouring of support since Heather’s death. She acknowledged, however, that this amount of support is due to white privilege.

“Support poured in for me from around the world… That’s still coming in two years later,” Bro said. “I don’t know that Eric Garner’s family, Trayvon Martin’s family, I don’t know that any of those people are still getting that level of support.”

“Why so much excitement? Why so much attention? It’s because she’s white,” Bro said.